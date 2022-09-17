Short Interest in Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Drops By 22.2%

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,723,100 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 3,500,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PEYUF traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $8.65. 30,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,000. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%.
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
