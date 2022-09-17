Short Interest in Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Drops By 26.3%

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 397,700 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the August 15th total of 539,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Patriot One Technologies Trading Down 3.4 %

Patriot One Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 168,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,923. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38. Patriot One Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.72.

Patriot One Technologies Company Profile

Patriot One Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of threat detection solutions worldwide. It operates through Patriot Threat Detection and Xtract segments. The Patriot Threat Detection segment develops and commercializes a platform of multi-sensor threat detection technologies.

