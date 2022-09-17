Short Interest in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Decreases By 20.0%

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 754,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH traded down $7.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $260.10. 1,041,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,997. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $276.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.94. The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PH. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.00.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

