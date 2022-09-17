Short Interest in Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Decreases By 26.1%

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the August 15th total of 151,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Otsuka Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OSUKF remained flat at $36.50 on Friday. Otsuka has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.28.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Corporation provides system integration, support, and other services in Japan. The System Integration Business segment offers system services, including consulting, system design and development, transport and installation work, and network construction. It also provides management systems and collaborative software, such as ERP packages and groupware to cover a range of specialized fields, including CAD and web technologies; and software, hardware, intranet, and security products for the construction and expansion of computer networks.

