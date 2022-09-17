Short Interest in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Drops By 18.8%

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Optical Cable Price Performance

OCC stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.87. Optical Cable has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Optical Cable

About Optical Cable

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Optical Cable stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Optical Cable Co. ( NASDAQ:OCC Get Rating ) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.46% of Optical Cable worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

