Short Interest in Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Increases By 30.9%

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the August 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTTYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTTYY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.82. 153,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.92. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a one year low of $25.96 and a one year high of $31.92. The company has a market cap of $96.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.19.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone ( OTCMKTS:NTTYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Nippon Telegraph and Telephone will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Mobile Communications Business segment offers mobile phone services and related services, including movie and music distribution, e-book, and finance and payment services, as well as smart life area and internet connection services.

