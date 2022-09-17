Short Interest in Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Drops By 19.1%

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPFGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,536,400 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 9,310,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18,841.0 days.

Nippon Paint Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPCPF remained flat at $7.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. Nippon Paint has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPFGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter. Nippon Paint had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 6.01%.

About Nippon Paint

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances.

