Short Interest in New America Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:NECA) Declines By 40.2%

New America Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:NECA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,390,900 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the August 15th total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,028,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

New America Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NECA remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,064,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,412,703. New America Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

About New America Energy

New America Energy Corp., through its subsidiary, Title King, LLC, provides short-term high interest loans to consumers through the collateral use of car and truck titles. It offers automobile title loans. The company was formerly known as Atheron Inc and changed its name to New America Energy Corp. in November 2010.

