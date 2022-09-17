Short Interest in New America Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:NECA) Declines By 40.2%

New America Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:NECA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,390,900 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the August 15th total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,028,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
New America Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NECA remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,064,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,412,703. New America Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.
About New America Energy
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New America Energy (NECA)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for New America Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New America Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.