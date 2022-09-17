Short Interest in Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Expands By 91.4%

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a growth of 91.4% from the August 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 336,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Mitesco Price Performance
Shares of Mitesco stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,702. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15. Mitesco has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.33. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.50.
Mitesco Company Profile
