Short Interest in Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Expands By 91.4%

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a growth of 91.4% from the August 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 336,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Mitesco Price Performance

Shares of Mitesco stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,702. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15. Mitesco has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.33. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.50.

Get Mitesco alerts:

Mitesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Mitesco, Inc operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc in April 2020.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.