Short Interest in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Rises By 87.8%

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 87.8% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStreet Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 8.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Performance

MainStreet Bancshares stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,332. MainStreet Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

MainStreet Bancshares Dividend Announcement

MainStreet Bancshares ( NASDAQ:MNSB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 28.43%. The company had revenue of $17.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.28 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.10%.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

