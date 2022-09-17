Short Interest in Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Decreases By 18.6%

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,300 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the August 15th total of 211,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,723.0 days.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA stock remained flat at $32.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $45.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.83.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides high-tech systems and solutions primarily to customers in the maritime and defense markets. The company operates through three segments, Kongsberg Maritime (KM), and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace(KDA), and Kongsberg Digital (KDI). The KM segment offers solutions and systems for bridge and control systems, which include dynamic positioning, propulsion control, and navigation, as well as automation systems; energy solutions and ship design services; and propellers, thrusters, water jet systems, and systems for offshore manoeuvring of maritime vessels.

