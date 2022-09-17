Short Interest in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Expands By 28.8%

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the August 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

QAT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.28. 5,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,003. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.81. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $25.71.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the first quarter worth $628,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 68,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter.

