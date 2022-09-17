Short Interest in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Decreases By 53.8%

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the August 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 15,851 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $385,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $23.83. 120,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,253. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.73 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.29.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%.

