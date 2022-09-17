Short Interest in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Grows By 93.5%

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 835,000 shares, an increase of 93.5% from the August 15th total of 431,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Helius Medical Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

HSDT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,374,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,247,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.82. Helius Medical Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 242.72% and a negative net margin of 2,506.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helius Medical Technologies will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Helius Medical Technologies

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) by 296.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP owned approximately 4.19% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

