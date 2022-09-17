Short Interest in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Expands By 185.3%

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a growth of 185.3% from the August 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPXI. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,421,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 195,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after buying an additional 179,690 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,488,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 196,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 84,796 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,440,000.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.49. 50,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,574. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.14 and a fifty-two week high of $68.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.16.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

