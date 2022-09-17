Short Interest in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Drops By 55.1%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the August 15th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

FAT Brands Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FATBP traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.75. 3,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,123. FAT Brands has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.91.

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1719 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations.

