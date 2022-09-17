Short Interest in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Declines By 27.5%

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the August 15th total of 152,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Epsilon Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Epsilon Energy stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $6.95. 307,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,849. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55. Epsilon Energy has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $159.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 42.69% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $19.90 million for the quarter.

Epsilon Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Epsilon Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Epsilon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

About Epsilon Energy

(Get Rating)

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.