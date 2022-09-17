Short Interest in Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Rises By 35.8%

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,600 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the August 15th total of 129,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Emerald Health Therapeutics Price Performance
OTCMKTS EMHTF remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,044. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. Emerald Health Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.12.
Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emerald Health Therapeutics (EMHTF)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.