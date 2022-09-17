Short Interest in Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Rises By 35.8%

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,600 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the August 15th total of 129,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS EMHTF remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,044. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. Emerald Health Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.12.

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of recreational and medical cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis strains, pre-rolled cannabis, oral sprays, nano emulsion shots, and cannabis oil products under the SYNC Wellness, fuse, Emerald, and Souvenir brands.

