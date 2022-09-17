Short Interest in Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Rises By 93.3%

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.5 days.

Elementis Price Performance

OTCMKTS EMNSF remained flat at $1.38 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43. Elementis has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.12.

Get Elementis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Elementis from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 144 ($1.74) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, and Chromium. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.