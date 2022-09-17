Short Interest in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Increases By 32.7%

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the August 15th total of 5,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

EDUC remained flat at $2.81 during trading on Friday. 11,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,405. Educational Development has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $24.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 4.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development in a research note on Saturday, September 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Educational Development during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Educational Development in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Educational Development in the first quarter valued at about $367,000. 23.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

