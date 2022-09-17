Short Interest in Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Increases By 32.8%

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 581,500 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the August 15th total of 437,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,453.8 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.03.

OTCMKTS:DRETF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 766. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $23.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0645 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.16%.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

