Short Interest in DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Drops By 39.7%

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the August 15th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS DKSHF remained flat at $83.80 during trading hours on Friday. DKSH has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $86.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.08.

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

