Short Interest in DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Drops By 39.7%

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the August 15th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
DKSH Price Performance
OTCMKTS DKSHF remained flat at $83.80 during trading hours on Friday. DKSH has a 52-week low of $80.50 and a 52-week high of $86.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.08.
About DKSH
