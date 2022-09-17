Short Interest in Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Declines By 43.3%

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the August 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Daimler Truck Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DTRUY traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.31. 47,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,252. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.60. Daimler Truck has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $20.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTRUY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Daimler Truck from €38.00 ($38.78) to €35.00 ($35.71) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daimler Truck has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Daimler Truck Company Profile

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

