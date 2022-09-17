Short Interest in Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Declines By 43.3%

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2022

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUYGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the August 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Daimler Truck Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DTRUY traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.31. 47,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,252. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.60. Daimler Truck has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $20.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTRUY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Daimler Truck from €38.00 ($38.78) to €35.00 ($35.71) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daimler Truck has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Daimler Truck Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.