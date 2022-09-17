Short Interest in Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Grows By 112.0%

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 112.0% from the August 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Dai Nippon Printing Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DNPLY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,770. Dai Nippon Printing has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.02. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter.

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books and magazines; flyers and catalogs; business process outsourcing services; solar-powered outdoor LCD digital signage/universally designed touch screen multilingual signage; virtual reality products, business forms, smart cards and magnetic cards, and transparent hologram ribbons; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and thermal mass transfer printing media, dye-sublimation photo printers, photo related services, and solutions identity verification services, as well as operates hybrid bookstore network under honto brand.

