Short Interest in Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Decreases By 33.3%

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 494,600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 741,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,946.0 days.
Dai-ichi Life Stock Performance
Shares of Dai-ichi Life stock remained flat at $16.61 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average is $19.69. Dai-ichi Life has a 52-week low of $16.43 and a 52-week high of $23.96.
Dai-ichi Life Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dai-ichi Life (DCNSF)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Dai-ichi Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai-ichi Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.