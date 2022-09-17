Short Interest in CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Declines By 48.2%

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the August 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:CSLLY traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $96.11. 44,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,261. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.94. CSL has a 52 week low of $85.07 and a 52 week high of $117.24.
