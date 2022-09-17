Short Interest in CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Declines By 48.2%

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the August 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CSLLY traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $96.11. 44,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,261. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.94. CSL has a 52 week low of $85.07 and a 52 week high of $117.24.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and CSL Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies, such as plasma products and recombinants.

