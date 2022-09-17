Short Interest in Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Decreases By 33.5%

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 449,300 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the August 15th total of 675,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

CWEGF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,917. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.05.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

