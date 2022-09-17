Short Interest in Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Rises By 25.4%

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 997,900 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the August 15th total of 795,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 623.7 days.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS CWSRF opened at $7.56 on Friday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CWSRF. TD Securities decreased their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Chartwell Retirement Residences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

