Short Interest in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Grows By 91.1%

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 91.1% from the August 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 56.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 21.8% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 86,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 6.9% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 31,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. 11.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.10. 44,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,441. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.19. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $16.65.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

