Short Interest in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Declines By 27.6%

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 574,800 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the August 15th total of 793,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 413,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 263,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 5,689,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,218,000 after buying an additional 2,103,637 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 119,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 86,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $8.98. 872,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,847. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $12.48.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

