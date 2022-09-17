Short Interest in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Grows By 114.7%

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 114.7% from the August 15th total of 7,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AWX opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 million, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.15. Avalon has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $4.59.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

