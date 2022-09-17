Short Interest in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Grows By 114.7%

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 114.7% from the August 15th total of 7,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Avalon Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AWX opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 million, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.15. Avalon has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $4.59.
Avalon Company Profile
