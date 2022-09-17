Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Grows By 60.6%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the August 15th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNCN stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $26.54.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

