Short Interest in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Declines By 36.9%

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the August 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

AERI opened at $15.14 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aerie Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AERI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AERI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.25 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.25 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.