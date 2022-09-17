Short Interest in 374Water, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) Drops By 20.5%

374Water, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,500 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 159,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

374Water Stock Down 6.1 %

374Water stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 657,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,637. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.98. 374Water has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $6.68.

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 374Water had a negative net margin of 247.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in 374Water during the second quarter worth about $4,764,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in 374Water during the second quarter worth about $1,613,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 374Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $732,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of 374Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of 374Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

374Water, Inc focuses on providing a technology that addresses environmental pollution challenges. It develops a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation technology. The company's AirSCWO systems are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams. Its clients include channel partners, such as engineering-procurement and construction companies, technology integrators, waste service providers, operations service providers, and NGOs; and end-users, which include utilities, industrial manufacturing facilities, waste management and environmental remediation companies, agricultural companies, and governmental entities.

