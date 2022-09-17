Shefa Gems (LON:SEFA) Trading Down 22.5%

Shares of Shefa Gems Ltd (LON:SEFA – Get Rating) were down 22.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00). Approximately 24,307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 376,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

Shefa Gems Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.84. The company has a market cap of £4.65 million and a P/E ratio of -0.01.

About Shefa Gems

Shefa Gems Ltd operates as a precious stone exploration and development company in northern Israel. The company explores for diamonds, natural moissanites, sapphires, carmel sapphire, rubies, garnets, hibonites, spinels, and ilmenites, as well as gold deposits; and heavy minerals, including zircon and rutile.

