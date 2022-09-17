Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAWLF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised Shawcor to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shawcor Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Shawcor stock opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55. Shawcor has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $6.71.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.