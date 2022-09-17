Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Serinus Energy Stock Performance

LON:SENX opened at GBX 9.10 ($0.11) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of £10.19 million and a PE ratio of 82.73. Serinus Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 9 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 23 ($0.28).

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey Auld acquired 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £8,820 ($10,657.32).

Serinus Energy Company Profile

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

