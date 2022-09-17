SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) Short Interest Update

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the August 15th total of 35,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
SeqLL Trading Down 7.0 %
Shares of SQL stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.85. 11,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,529. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. SeqLL has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 9.58.
SeqLL Company Profile
