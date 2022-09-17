SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) Short Interest Update

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the August 15th total of 35,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of SQL stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.85. 11,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,529. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. SeqLL has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 9.58.

SeqLL Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc, and Tetracore, Inc It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations.

