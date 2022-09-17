Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Update

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the August 15th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Sentage

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sentage stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 62,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 2.23% of Sentage at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Sentage Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNTG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 29,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,161. Sentage has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70.

Sentage Company Profile

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. Sentage Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

