SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Down 20.9% in August

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the August 15th total of 15,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SenesTech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.39% of SenesTech at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SenesTech alerts:

SenesTech Price Performance

Shares of SNES traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.43. 20,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,694. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31. SenesTech has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.18.

About SenesTech

SenesTech ( NASDAQ:SNES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 107.75% and a negative net margin of 1,170.87%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SenesTech will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.