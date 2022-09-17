Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.61 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer cut Semtech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Semtech to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Semtech from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Semtech to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

Semtech Stock Down 1.1 %

Semtech stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.29 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Semtech will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 10.5% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 14.7% in the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 2.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Semtech by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

