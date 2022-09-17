Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.61 million.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer cut Semtech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Semtech to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Semtech from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Semtech to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.
Semtech stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.31.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 10.5% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 14.7% in the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 2.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Semtech by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
