Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Shares Down 0.2%

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY – Get Rating) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 3,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.63 million, a PE ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97.

About Semperit Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through five segments: Sempermed, Semperflex, Sempertrans, Semperform, and Semperseal. The Sempermed segment manufactures examination and surgical gloves in the medical area, as well as protective gloves for industrial, commercial, and private use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semperit Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.