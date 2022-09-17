SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.22–$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $111.00 million-$113.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.08 million. SecureWorks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.70–$0.64 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SecureWorks from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.
SecureWorks Price Performance
NASDAQ SCWX traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.67. 164,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,613. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $26.89. The company has a market cap of $736.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.86.
Insider Buying and Selling at SecureWorks
In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 18,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.32 per share, for a total transaction of $206,861.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,204.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 72,708 shares of company stock worth $796,921 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 11.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter worth about $265,000. 10.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About SecureWorks
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.
