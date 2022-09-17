Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of SBCF opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 29.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $90,190.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $90,190.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,698 shares in the company, valued at $6,109,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 48,060 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 202.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 25,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.4% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 73,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

