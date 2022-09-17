SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of SciPlay to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of SciPlay from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SciPlay from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SciPlay presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.78.

SciPlay Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCPL opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.02. SciPlay has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $160.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.62 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.91%. On average, analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 17.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 782,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 116,536 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 3.9% during the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,724,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,089,000 after purchasing an additional 64,840 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 10.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 643,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 62,900 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the second quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the second quarter worth $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

