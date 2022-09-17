Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Lifted by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.7% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.53. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.86 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

