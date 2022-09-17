Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SBGSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Schneider Electric S.E. from €157.00 ($160.20) to €153.00 ($156.12) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. to €135.00 ($137.76) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €145.00 ($147.96) to €155.00 ($158.16) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.38.

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.48.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

