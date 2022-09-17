ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Short Interest Up 22.2% in August

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 340,300 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 278,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 147,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of ScanSource

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 305.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ScanSource Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.87. The stock had a trading volume of 262,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,529. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.28. ScanSource has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $41.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $702.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.44.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). ScanSource had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 2.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ScanSource will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.