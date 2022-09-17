Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Shares Down 2.5%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €368.00 ($375.51) and last traded at €370.50 ($378.06). 2,446 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €380.00 ($387.76).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €386.60 and a 200 day moving average price of €348.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion and a PE ratio of 51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

