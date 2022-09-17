Sanders Morris Harris LLC Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.4 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.18.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.27. 9,839,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.90 and its 200-day moving average is $132.91.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

